New specialized wildland fire engine put to use by Paso Robles Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services recently placed a new specialized fire engine in service for emergency response.

The Type III fire engine is the first in the department's history and is designed to respond to wildland fires in Paso Robles and across the state, according to the city's Department of Emergency Services.

The 4x4 engine can access areas with difficult terrain and is equipped with equipment specialized for fighting wild fire, according to the department.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department responded to 144 wild land fires in 2021.

"Due to the drought conditions we have experienced over the last few years, wildfires locally and throughout the state are accelerating at unprecedented rates. The rapid growth of these wildfires is even stunning many of us that have been doing this for a very long time," said Jonathan Stornetta, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.

"The addition of this specialized apparatus to augment our response capabilities is a significant milestone in serving our community."

The Paso Robles City Council approved the purchase of the engine in February of 2021, and it was placed in service for emergency response on Feb. 19, 2022.