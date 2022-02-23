Clean-up efforts kick off at Ramona Park in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- Crews were deep cleaning and power washing around Ramona Park in Grover Beach Wednesday afternoon as part of the city's clean-up efforts to improve the condition of the park.

City crews cleaned the area around the park's gazebo and surrounding landscaped areas, while also removing personal property and trash, the city said.

The first structural change will be the removal of the gazebo, the city added.

The clean up is paving the way for park improvements outlined in the Ramona Park Master Plan that was adopted by the Grover Beach City Council in 2020.