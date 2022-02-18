Orcutt Road closure in San Luis Obispo date changed

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo announced on Friday that phase III of the Tank Farm and Orcutt Road roundabout project will be delayed until March 7.

Construction for phase III was originally supposed to start on Feb. 22, but was delayed due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the city said.

This phase of construction work will last for about two and half months, with work occurring from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some night work may occur on an as-needed basis from 8 p.m. from 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the city.

Residents will have access to their driveways and detour routes on the northern and southern segments of Orcutt Road.