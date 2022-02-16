One dead in Arroyo Grande structure fire

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Five Cities Fire Authority says a person died in a structure fire Tuesday night.

Reports of a trapped victim were made at 10:10 p.m. on the 500 block of Ide Street. Arroyo Grande Police arrived at the scene first and attempted to help the victim by using extinguishers before firefighters arrived, according to Five Cities Fire.

The victim died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other units. An investigation into the fire is underway.