Arroyo Grande to resume in-person public meetings

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The City of Arroyo Grande will return to in-person public meetings starting with the March 8 city council meeting, the city announced Wednesday.

While the meetings will now have an in-person option, the public will still be able to participate virtually via Zoom, according to City Clerk Jessica Matson.

"In order to continue providing the public with a convenient method to connect with their local officials and participate in the democratic process, the City will offer a hybrid meeting solution," Matson said.

"The hybrid meeting solution allows for both in-person Council meetings inside the Council Chamber as well as a virtual participation option."

The city council and planning commission meetings will also be broadcast live on Arroyo Grande cable channel 20 and streamed online, Matson said.

The city's meetings were held virtually since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted, and have remained virtual with the exception of a brief period of time between July and August 2021 when the state lifted many COVID-19 restrictions, according to Matson.