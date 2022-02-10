San Luis Obispo County judge rules in favor of county’s redistricting map for June election

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge on Wednesday night allowed the county's redistricting map to be used in the upcoming elections after a citizen's nonprofit group had filed a requested an injunction on the map.

The Board of Supervisors adopted what is known as the "Patten Map" at the end of November with a 3-2 vote.

Shortly after, the SLO County Citizens for Good Government (SLOCGG) filed a lawsuit after alleging that the map violates the Fair Maps Act and breaks up communities of interest to favor Republican representation.

Judge Rita Federman found that allowing the map to move forward is the least disruptive option given the time constraints for the June election, according to the county.

The court set a case management conference for March 14, when it is expected to set the case for trial to determine if the map will stand for future elections, the county said.