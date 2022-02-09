San Luis Obispo County judge to issue decision on redistricting case by Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Following a lawsuit filed in attempt to overturn a new San Luis Obispo County supervisor district map, Judge Rita Federman said she will issue a decision on a possible injunction "no later than the end of the day (Thursday)."

The Board of Supervisors adopted what is known as the "Patten Map" at the end of November with a 3-2 vote. The SLO County Citizens for Good Government (SLOCGG) filed a lawsuit shortly after alleging that the map violates the Fair Maps Act and breaks up communities of interest to favor Republican representation.

The Patten Map, drafted by Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patten, splits the north coast into three separate districts, groups most of San Luis Obispo together, and divides Nipomo and Oceano into different boundaries.

Judge Federman is expected to issue a decision no later than the end of the day Thursday, and the adopted map will be used in the June 2022 election.