Arroyo Grande pavement striping project scheduled to begin next week

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- A handful of Arroyo Grande city streets will have intermittent lane closures for two weeks beginning Feb. 14 while construction crews re-stripe the pavement.

The City of Arroyo Grande contracted with Toste Construction, Inc. for the project with the goal of maintaining pavement markings that identify travel lanes and other guidance marking for auto, pedestrian, bicycle, transit and other forms of transportation, according to the city.

The re-striping will occur on Feb. 14 through Feb. 18 and then again from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. Normal work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the city said.

The work is scheduled for the following streets:

Brisco Road - El Camino Real to East Grand Avenue

South Halcyon Road - Fair Oaks Avenue to The Pike

East Grand Avenue - Oak Park Boulevard to Halcyon Road

West Branch Street - Oak Park Boulevard to Brisco Road

James Way - Tally Ho Road to Salida Del Sol

East Branch Street at Mason Street intersection

There will be intermittent lane closures or traffic shifting throughout the construction, but the city said it does not anticipate that any roadway will be completely closed off to vehicular traffic.

Informational barricades will be placed on the streets advising of specific dates and locations of any parking restrictions.