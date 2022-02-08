Person struck and killed by train in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- A teenage girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday about a person who was struck by a train near the 3400 block of Riverside Avenue, according to Commander Caleb Davis.

Officers and paramedics found the girl under the train and she was declared on the scene, Davis said.

While the official age was yet to be confirmed, Davis said the girl was 13 or 14 years old.

Initial investigation revealed that she was walking southbound on the tracks when she was hit by a northbound Amtrak train headed from Seattle to Los Angeles, according to Davis.

The police department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 805-237-6464.