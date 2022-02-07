San Luis Obispo Public Health urges people to have a COVID-19-safe Super Bowl
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health on Monday released updated recommendations for holding a safe Super Bowl Sunday in the midst of a coronavirus surge.
“The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with a small group of friends or family,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
"While we are beginning to see slight relief from the recent extreme surge, cases remain high and larger gatherings provide an easy opportunity for the virus to spread. Let’s not let COVID-19 win on Super Bowl Sunday.”
The updated recommendations include:
- Keep Gatherings Small: Small, local gatherings continue to be the safest.
- Know Before You Gather: Get tested 1-3 days prior to gathering, even if you have no symptoms, and test again 3-5 days after gathering.
- Focus on Fresh Air: If you are gathering, keep activities outdoors as much as possible (for example, set up food outdoors) and open windows and doors to ensure plenty of fresh air is circulating indoors.
- Wash Up: Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
- If You’re Sick, Stay Home: Anyone feeling sick, even mildly, should stay home and get tested for COVID-19.
- Protect Yourself with the Vaccine: This includes getting a booster shot, if eligible.
