San Luis Obispo police recover over $1 million in narcotics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Police Department seized over $1 million in narcotics while serving a search warrant.

It happened at a home on the 20 block of Chorro Street on Thursday

During the search, officers say they seized roughly two pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 doses of LSD, 38,000 adderall pills, 32,000 oxycontin pills, 9,000 xanax pills, among many other large amounts of other narcotics.

Detectives also discovered evidence of narcotics trafficking and seized an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the department.

The detectives were assisted by the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Narcotics Unit, who served a related search warrant at another home on the 500 block of Dartmouth.

The detectives seized more evidence of narcotics sales and trafficking at the second address, according to the police department.

A man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the incident, with a bail set at $500,000.