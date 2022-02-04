San Luis Obispo embarks on six-week project to assess over 20,000 trees

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo will embark on a six-week project this month to evaluate more than 20,000 trees that make up the city's urban forest.

The information collected during the project will help the city maintain its urban forest and will be incorporated into the city's Urban Forest Strategic Plan, according to Deputy Director of Maintenance Operations Greg Cruce.

The city partnered with West Coast Arborists for this project, and starting in early February, certified arborists from the organization will walk around the city gathering information about the trees.

The arborists will be in public rights of ways, parks, and along city facilities collecting information such as the tree's location, species, size, condition, and future maintenance needs, Cruce said.

"The city’s urban forest helps offset greenhouse gas emissions, and keeping the city’s urban forest healthy, vibrant, and growing is a key part of the city’s climate action goals," he continued.

"Trees adds beauty, form and structure to the city’s urban design while also reducing noise and providing places to recreate, find shade, spur community revitalization, and add economic value to San Luis Obispo."