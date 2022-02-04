COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trend downward in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are continuing on a slight downward trend in San Luis Obispo County, but death and testing positivity rates have yet to slow.

"The increase in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County appears to be slowing slightly over the last week, and pressure on the local health care system appears to be easing slightly," San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said on Friday.

There were 36 county residents hospitalized for the virus on Friday, down from 44 on Tuesday, according to Shoresman.

Despite the slowing case and hospitalization rates, Shoresman said that COVID-19-related deaths have not yet began to trend downward.

The Public Health Department reported two additional deaths on Friday. One person who died was in their 60s and one was in their 70s, according to Shoresman.

Additionally, local doctors, the coroner, and public health staff are working through pending records of more than 25 recent deaths that physicians have noted were caused by the virus, Shoresman said.

The records must be reviewed and certified before they are officially reported.

The county's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has remained above 25% at community testing sites, according to Shoresman.

“More than one in four people getting tested at our community sites are positive for COVID-19, which indicates the virus continues to spread widely,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“Although this is down a bit from a high of more than 30 percent in January, we remain in an unstable period driven by the Omicron variant. We also recognize that reported numbers are likely low, due to an increasing number of cases diagnosed with at-home tests.”

