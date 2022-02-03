San Luis Obispo police looking for robbery suspect

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS drug store and physically assaulted the sales clerk, according to officers.

The man was described as approximately 5'10 with an "average build," light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night, the man reportedly entered the store on Marsh Street and asked the sales clerk to change a bill for him, the department said.

He then reportedly continued to walk behind the counter, physically assault the clerk, and demand money from the register, the department added.

The clerk said that the man told her he had a knife, but that she did not see one.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money out of the register and fled the store, the police department said.

He was last seen going north on Broad Street towards Higuera Street wearing light-colored matching sweatpants and sweatshirt, white shoes, and blue nitrile-style gloves.

Anyone with information can contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7313, or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.