People’s Self-Help Housing receives grant to help support students throughout SLO county

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The People's Self-Help Housing (PSHH) received a $2,000 grant from the Central Coast Funds for Children to help support PSHH's Camino Scholars education program.

“Thank you to the Central Coast Funds for Children and their commitment to serving local students,” said Joanna Dominguez, director of education.

“With this gift, our Camino Scholars program will continue to provide students of all ages with the tools and resources to not only reach higher education, but to thrive in it.”

Camino Scholars is a nationally-recognized education program that serves over 400 students per year at 11 onsite learning centers, according to PSHH.

The program is aimed at improving math and literacy skills, as well as helping to prepare college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid navigation, and university campus visits.

Over the past year of the pandemic, Camino Scholars has been serving the students using a hybrid learning curriculum.

During that time, students have shown improvements in their reading and math skills, with some improving by over 60%, according to PSHH.

Central Coast Funds for Children is an organization made up of 35 volunteers whose mission it is to raise funds to provide a pathway for children in need throughout San Luis Obispo County.