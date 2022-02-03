Owner of San Luis Obispo consignment store charged with 10 counts of felony embezzlement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The owner of Timeless Treasures consignment store in San Luis Obispo has been charged with 10 counts of felony embezzlement.

District Attorney Dan Dow says Andrea Ruth Bowengarnder embezzled funds and property from more than 50 clients.

The charges were filed on behalf of 58 consignors who entrusted antiques, art, furniture, and other items to Bowengardner for her to sell, Dow said.

The felony complaint alleges that Bowengardner sold the consigned items but did not pay the owners back.

Dow says Bowengardner sold the items at an auction in May 2019 and between December 2018 and June 2019.

The charges were filed on Wednesday at the same time an arrest warrant was issued.

Shortly after the warrant was issued, Bowengardner posted a $20,000 bail bond and is currently out of custody, Dow said.

The case is set for arraignment in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Feb. 23.