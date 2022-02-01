Southern California Gas helicopter activity over Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Southern California Gas said it has planned manned helicopter flight activity over northern San Luis Obispo County during the week of Feb. 7.

SoCalGas is working with a helicopter company to map any methane emissions over its infrastructure in Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and the surrounding unincorporated areas of northern San Luis Obispo County.

The flight activity will occur from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. the week of Feb. 7.