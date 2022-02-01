San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 death toll tops a somber 400, surge shows signs of slowing

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported four additional coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday as the county's cumulative death toll topped 400.

The residents who died ranged in age from their 70s to 90s.

A total of 402 San Luis Obispo County residents have died from the novel virus since the pandemic began.

“This is a sad day for San Luis Obispo County, especially for the families, friends and loved ones of the more than four hundred community members who have succumbed to this disease,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“We can honor these lives by doing what works to protect others and help end the surge: stay home when sick, get tested, mask up, and take the time to get fully vaccinated and boosted.”

COVID-19 cases in the county increased by over 3,850 over the past week, indicating that the "pace of the current Omicron-fueled surge, while still swift, may be slowing," said Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

In previous weeks, the county weekly totals rose by more than 5,000 cases, she added.

The Public Health Department reported a 14-day average of 621 cases, which is a slight drop from the county's all-time high of 649 reported on Friday.

Over 14,650 cases were reported over the month of January, accounting for more than 30% of the county's total cases, Shoresman said.

Public Health officials were responding to roughly 56 COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care, skilled nursing, and corrections facilities countywide.

There were 44 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Tuesday, including six in intensive-care units.

“We know hospitalizations and deaths tend to increase several weeks after a surge in cases, so it remains critical that we do all we can to continue to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill,” Borenstein said.

