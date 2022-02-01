Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Grover Beach Police chase down escaped horse

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- Grover Beach Police on Monday had to corral an escaped horse that was galloping around the city, according to the police department.

Hidalgo, a 14-year-old horse, escaped from the beach parking lot and traveled east on Grand Avenue through the City of Grover Beach, the department said in a Facebook post.

Officers and community members were able to corral Hidalgo near 10th Street and Seabright Avenue.

"It took some time to get him loaded up, but we’re just guessing he wasn’t ready to leave the beach," the department said. "Can you blame him?"

