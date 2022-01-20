Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 9:45 am

Driver arrested for DUI after crash in SLO

SLO PD TWITTER

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into another vehicle on the road this morning in San Luis Obispo.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Los Cerros Dr. The driver of an blue Chevy sedan collided with a BMW SUV, according to San Luis Obispo Police.

Both drivers were uninjured. But the DUI driver's car was badly damaged. They were arrested for DUI at the scene.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content