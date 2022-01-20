Driver arrested for DUI after crash in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into another vehicle on the road this morning in San Luis Obispo.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Los Cerros Dr. The driver of an blue Chevy sedan collided with a BMW SUV, according to San Luis Obispo Police.

Both drivers were uninjured. But the DUI driver's car was badly damaged. They were arrested for DUI at the scene.