Large umbrella mistaken for gun, Shelter in Place lifted at Paso Robles High School

UPDATE 9:51 a.m. - The Shelter in Place at Paso Robles High School has ended. And the "All Clear" has been given after a report of a gun on campus.

The Paso Robles Schools Facebook page says a student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it as a gun. Video surveillance was reviewed and police with school officials determined the item was indeed an umbrella.

The school is back to a normal schedule now. There was no threat to the school.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles High School is under a Shelter in Place order Friday morning after someone reported a gun on or near the campus.

A post on the Paso Robles Schools Facebook page confirmed that all students are secure in their classrooms. And sources at the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office confirmed that a report about a gun in the area was made. They are working to confirm if a gun was actually present.

The school is working with the Paso Robles Police Department and SLO Sheriff's Department. Parents are asked not attempt to come to the campus during this time.