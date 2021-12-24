Large bull rescued by helicopter after falling down cliff in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 1,500-pound bull had to be rescued by helicopter after it fell down a 90-foot cliff onto an isolated beach near Harmony.

It happened on Tuesday after authorities were alerted to the bull's situation by its owner, a local rancher.

The helicopter lifted the bull off the beach using a helicopter hoist.

Prior to the move, the bull was tranquilized by a local large animal veterinarian, and two harnesses were used to ensure the bull's safety.

The bull was not injured during the brief flight.