Arroyo Grande warming center opening ahead of rainy weather

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – As the cooler and wet weather moves in, the South County Regional Center will be opening up Wednesday night.

Guests are welcome to come starting at 5:30 p.m., but should arrive no later than 8 p.m.

It is located at 800 West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande next to the city library.

A warm meal will be provided along with a dry place to sleep.

The center will remain open until 7 a.m. the following morning. Officials from the regional center said they plan to open each night through Saturday.