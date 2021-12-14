SLO Sheriff’s honors CHP officer in officer-involved-shooting

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A CHP officer was honored for his efforts in an officer-involved-shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson honored SLO CHP Officer Jason Jennings for his actions related to an officer-involved-shooting in Nipomo back in August 2020.

On August 21, 2020, Officer Jennings responded to an active shooter incident, assisting two SLO Sheriff's deputies at the Von's gas station in Nipomo.

Sheriff Parkinson says Officer Jennings placed himself in considerable danger and show unwavering courage during the response.

Officer Jennings was honored in front of his family and friends at the CHP office in San Luis Obispo.