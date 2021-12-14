SLO police searching for suspect in armed robbery

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Monday.

At around 8:15 p.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 1200 block of Laurel Lane.

Officers arrived at the Laurel Lane Liquor store and began an investigation into the report.

In their investigation, officers found that the suspect entered the store and then showed a gun from his waistband to the clerk at the register.

The suspect then demanded cash and then from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Responding officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man standing at 6 ft. tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing a blue LA dodgers hat, a black gator face mask, a black puffy jacket, a black and white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.