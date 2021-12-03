SLO man sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing child

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man has been sentenced to four decades behind bars for repeated sexual abuse against a child.

47-year-old Antonio Rojas Ortiz was sentenced Friday following his appearance at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Authorities say Ortiz pleaded not guilty to four counts of performing lewd acts by use of force on a child under the age of 14

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says he abused the child between January 2011 and January 2019.

“Child sexual predators must be punished strongly to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on the innocent children and to deter others. It took an immense amount of courage for this young survivor to come forward and report the abuse,” said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Additionally, Ortiz will also be registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.