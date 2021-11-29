Santa to visit SLO aboard the Pacific Surfliner

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Santa is trading in his reindeer for a ride on the Pacific Surfliner this weekend.

He will be arriving at the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday before making his way to the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum.

Santa will then be brought to the museum on a special decorated sleigh. Children can visit him at the museum to say their wishes, free of charge.

“We’ll have holiday decorations and special model trains running around our Christmas trees plus our model train layout will be running. There will be something for kids of all ages to enjoy," said Diane Marchetti, manager of the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum.

He will be there until 4 p.m. or until the last child in line has a chance to see him.

Santa makes yearly visits to the museum, but was unable to stop by last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, click here.