SLO Public Health warns of rising flu cases in the area

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Flu cases are rising in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health says flu cases have been increasing in the community, marking the beginning of the local flu season.

Public Health officials urge residents to stay home when sick and to wash their hands well to help curb the spread of flu, COVID-19 and common cold viruses.

“Our community is fully reopened and we are seeing more activity in terms of flu and other viruses than we saw last year, in addition to COVID-19. I encourage everyone in our community to protect yourself and your family from being sick over the holidays, and help prevent a surge in illness that could impact our hospitals,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

COVID-19, the flu and the common cold are all respiratory viruses and spread in the same way, close contact with an infected patient or touching one's face with unwashed hands.

Public Health says getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccine are great ways to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season.

Other ways to prevent the spread are wearing a mask in indoor spaces, avoiding crowds and having limited or small gatherings.

For more on flu season and COVID-19, click here.