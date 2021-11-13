Atascadero police: man arrested after pointing gun at jogger

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Department said a man was arrested after he pointed a gun at a jogger Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Atascadero police responded to the 7300 block of San Marcos Road after receiving several reports of a man who was standing in the street and screaming that he had a gun.

Police learned that the man pointed a gun at a jogger who was running in the area. The jogger was able to get away safely, but police reported hearing a gunshot from the suspect's property.

The Atascadero Police Department contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office for backup and requested air support from the California Highway Patrol as .

Law enforcement confronted the man and he surrendered without incident. A firearm was recovered on the scene, police said.

The suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Atascadero man, was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He faces possible charges for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and making criminal threats.

Despite several neighbors leaving their homes during the incident, no injuries were reported.