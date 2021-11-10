One person pulled from vehicle following crash in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Firefighters rescued one person by extrication after a car crash in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

At around 9:19 a.m., San Luis Obispo Fire responded to reports of a car crash at Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road.

At arrival, they found a car rolled over on the roadway and another car in the intersection.

Two patients had minor injuries and one needed extrication from CAL Fire SLO.

Emergency crews are still in the area cleaning up the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the clean-up.