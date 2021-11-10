Downtown SLO to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A Jewish organization will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah in Downtown San Luis Obispo in November 28.

The JCC-Federation of SLO will be hosting the First Night of Hanukkah event in the downtown area.

The event will take place at Mission Plaza at 989 Chorro Street.

The event is in partnership with the Downtown SLO Association.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart will be in attendance.

The event will have cookie decorating, arts and crafts, music and candle lighting.

A representative of the JCC-Federation of SLO gave the following statement:

"The SLO Jewish community is proud to continue and share this special holiday event so that we may all rejoice together in another year of miracles."

It will go from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will follow all San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department COVID guidelines.

For more on the event, click here.