Cal Poly launches safe shuttle service for students, faculty

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly is launching a new campus safe ride program.

The 'Mustang Shuttle' service started Monday and runs seven days a week.

Two shuttles will will run 10 minutes apart following a route with seven stops throughout campus.

The service starts at 7 p.m. and the last shuttle leaves the library at 11:40 p.m.

It's free for students and employees.

Riders must show a Cal Poly ID when boarding.

The school previously offered a similar service.

