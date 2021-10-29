Atascadero police investigating after dog is stabbed, killed during fight

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Atascadero Police Department is investigating a fatal dog stabbing on Friday.

On Thursday at around 5:50 p.m., Atascadero police responded to reports of a disturbance and physical fight in the area of Buena Avenue and Sycamore Road.

At arrival, police made contact with two men that were involved in the fight.

The two men were not together.

During police investigation, they found that the fight was due to a dog fight.

Both of the men were walking their dogs, off-leash, in the Salinas Riverbed when the dogs began to fight. This was not the first time the dogs met and began to fight, according to police.

One of the owners then used a pocket knife to stab the other dog in an attempt to stop the fight.

The dog died on scene due to its injuries.

After this incident, a fight broke out between the two men.

It was also alleged that there were criminal threats involved.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.