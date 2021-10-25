4.7 magnitude earthquake reported north of San Simeon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake was reported north of San Simeon in San Luis Obispo County Monday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the earthquake hit just before 4:45 p.m. about 11 miles northwest of San Simeon.

The USGS reports the earthquake was located about 3.1 miles below the surface.

A 3.6 magnitude quake was reported only minutes after.

More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

There are currently no reports of damage or injuries caused by the earthquake.

If you felt it, let us know at KEYT.com/share.