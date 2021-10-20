Santa Margarita man convicted of sex crimes against children committed over more than three decades

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Santa Margarita man was found guilty of sex crimes against three children in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday.

A SLO County jury found Michael Anthony Brians, 60, from Santa Margarita guilty on eight counts of sex crimes against three children.

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow said two others, identified as victims, were allowed to testify about Brians abusing them when they were children for acts that were not able to be charged separately because the statute of limitations had expired.

The sexual abuse of five girls happened between 1983 to 2016.

“We thank the jury for their efforts in this sensitive and emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The survivors demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes which encouraged other survivors to come forward. We commend these women for their strength to testify and their support which was necessary to bring this predator to justice. This conviction should encourage other survivors of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office with the help of San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker prosecuted the case.

Brians sentencing is scheduled for December 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court in Department 1.

The Honorable Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy will preside over the sentencing.

The DA's office says Brians faces 90-years-to-life in state prison for his conviction.