PG&E considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for portions of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties on Monday
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced it may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday do to windy, dry conditions.
PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a potential weather system that could bring dry, gusty offshore winds to portions of the company's services area beginning Monday morning.
This offshore wind event combined with the exceptional drought and dry vegetation across Central California has led PG&E to consider temporarily shutting off power to customers in its northern, central and southern regions to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
About 44,000 customers in 32 counties and seven tribes are being affected by this PSPS warning. This includes 205 customers in San Luis Obispo County and 19 customers in Santa Barbara County.
PG&E said the potential shutoff could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Valley, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Foothills. Potential shutoffs for the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast regions, Bay Area hills and the Central Valley could begin Monday evening, depending on the timing of the wind event.
Customers who will be impacted by the potential shutoff will be notified by text, email and automated phone call starting Saturday, about two days before the shutoff may occur.
To see if your address will be affected by a possible shutoff, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.
Below is a list of all counties and tribes that may be affected by Monday morning's outages as well as how many customers in each area will be impacted:
- Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
- Butte: 769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers
- Calaveras: 2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline
- Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa: 601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
- El Dorado: 303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
- Fresno: 5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
- Kern: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake: 4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers
- Madera: 2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers
- Mariposa: 778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers
- Merced: 20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Monterey: 845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa: 2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers
- Nevada: 3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Placer: 5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- San Joaquin: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- San Luis Obispo: 205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Barbara:19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Shasta: 2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers
- Sierra: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano: 4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Stanislaus: 145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
- Tehama: 6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers
- Tuolumne: 673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
- Yuba: 1,226 customers, 114 Medical Baseline customers
- Big Sandy Rancheria: 61 customers
- Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians: 54 customers
- Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers
- Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers
- North Fork Rancheria: 25 customers
- Pit River Tribes: 8 customers
- United Auburn Indian Community: 1 customer
During a PSPS, PG&E said it offers support to affected residents by opening Community Resource Centers with snacks, water and other essential items thanks to help from community-based organizations.
If customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program do not verify that they have received these important safety communications, PG&E said its employees will conduct individual, in-person visits when possible with a primary focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
Starting this year, PG&E’s decision-making process takes into account the presence of trees tall enough to strike power lines when determining if a PSPS is necessary. Every wildfire season is different, and the ongoing drought and dry conditions will determine the number of times PG&E will need to shut off power without compromising safety.
For more information and view the PSPS outage map, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.
