PG&E considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for portions of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties on Monday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced it may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday do to windy, dry conditions.

PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a potential weather system that could bring dry, gusty offshore winds to portions of the company's services area beginning Monday morning.

This offshore wind event combined with the exceptional drought and dry vegetation across Central California has led PG&E to consider temporarily shutting off power to customers in its northern, central and southern regions to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

About 44,000 customers in 32 counties and seven tribes are being affected by this PSPS warning. This includes 205 customers in San Luis Obispo County and 19 customers in Santa Barbara County.

PG&E said the potential shutoff could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Valley, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Foothills. Potential shutoffs for the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast regions, Bay Area hills and the Central Valley could begin Monday evening, depending on the timing of the wind event.

Customers who will be impacted by the potential shutoff will be notified by text, email and automated phone call starting Saturday, about two days before the shutoff may occur.

To see if your address will be affected by a possible shutoff, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

Below is a list of all counties and tribes that may be affected by Monday morning's outages as well as how many customers in each area will be impacted:

Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers

134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers Butte: 769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers Calaveras: 2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline

2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers

566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers Contra Costa: 601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers

601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers El Dorado: 303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers Fresno: 5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers

5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers Kern: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Lake: 4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers

4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers Madera: 2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers

2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers Mariposa: 778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers

778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers Merced: 20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Monterey: 845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers Napa: 2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers

2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers Nevada: 3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Placer: 5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers

5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers San Joaquin: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers San Luis Obispo: 205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Santa Barbara: 19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer Shasta: 2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers

2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers Sierra: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Solano: 4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers

4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer Stanislaus: 145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers Tehama: 6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers

6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers Tuolumne: 673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers

673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers Yuba: 1,226 customers, 114 Medical Baseline customers

Big Sandy Rancheria: 61 customers

61 customers Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians: 54 customers

54 customers Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers

8 customers Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers

50 customers North Fork Rancheria: 25 customers

25 customers Pit River Tribes: 8 customers

8 customers United Auburn Indian Community: 1 customer

During a PSPS, PG&E said it offers support to affected residents by opening Community Resource Centers with snacks, water and other essential items thanks to help from community-based organizations.

If customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program do not verify that they have received these important safety communications, PG&E said its employees will conduct individual, in-person visits when possible with a primary focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Starting this year, PG&E’s decision-making process takes into account the presence of trees tall enough to strike power lines when determining if a PSPS is necessary. Every wildfire season is different, and the ongoing drought and dry conditions will determine the number of times PG&E will need to shut off power without compromising safety.

For more information and view the PSPS outage map, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.