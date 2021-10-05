Accident north of Cholame “Y” closes Highway 41 as crews respond

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - An accident north west of Shandon has shutdown Highway 41 in an area known as the Cholame "Y."

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo responded to the three-car crash around 6:06 a.m. involving a big rig. That rig laying on its side off the highway. Fire officials say there are two patients. One suffering a minor injury, another with moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

CalTrans doesn't expect the roadway to reopen until 10:30 a.m. and are urging drivers to use detours like State Route 33 and Highway 46 East.