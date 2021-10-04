Mission San Luis Obispo blesses pets as part of Old Mission School’s ‘Blessing of the Animals’

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Pets received blessings from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in honor of St. Francis on Monday.

The 'Blessing of the Animals' event has been taking place for more than 15 years at the mission in San Luis Obispo.

The Old Mission School students brought their pets to receive a blessing from the mission staff in recognition of St. Francis of Assisi's Feast Day.

Students brought various animals including snakes, chickens, cats and dogs.

The pets were with their owners as prayers were offered and animals were gently sprinkled with holy water.

“The students love this day - they love showing off their pets. Some of them bring in stuffed animals if their pets can’t come, others bring in their photos. If their pets are deceased, they brought in memorabilia to make sure those animals are honored,” said Katie Rose Cirillo, a teacher at Old Mission School.

St. Francis Assisi is known as the patron saint of animals and ecology. The mission says he is remembered for opening the hearts and minds of people to all of God's creations.