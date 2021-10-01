The debut of the ‘Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival’

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - To celebrate "Adopt a Shelter Dog" Month, the Woods Humane Society is hosting the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

This event will wrap up a month of adoption promotions from the animal shelter. It will take place on Oct. 30 at the San Luis Obispo Woods Humane Society campus from 12 p.m to 3 p.m.

“After months of social distancing and virtual events, we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of our warm fall weather to safely host this outdoor festival in celebration of the animals who continue to brighten our days and fill our hearts, no matter what is happening in the world,” says Woods Humane Society CEO Neil Trent. “We would love nothing more than to thank our local community members who have supported us through thick and thin by treating them to an afternoon of pure, pet-inspired fun.”

Events will include costume contests, for both kids and canines, and different challenges that the dogs can participate in.

Dogs will have to be leashed and owners must wear masks for inside events.