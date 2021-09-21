Firefighters knock down apartment fire in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Multiple fire agencies knocked down an apartment fire in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:14 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a multi-family residential structure fire at 1211 Alamo Creek Drive in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find an eight-unit apartment building filled with smoke and two units emitting heavy fire.

Due to the fire growing, a second alarm was set requesting mutual-aid resources.

CAL Fire, Templeton Fire, Atascadero Fire, Atascadero State Hospital Fire and San Miguel Fire responded with mutual aid.

A total of 39 firefighters helped knock down the fire while Paso Robles Police Department helped with evacuations.

San Luis Ambulance Service and the American Red Cross also assisted with the incident.

Due to the fire spreading at a quick pace, two residents of the apartment had to jump from the second-story window.

Both residents were uninjured.

During an investigation into the building, they found one deceased dog.

The American Red Cross is currently working with 40 residents who were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.