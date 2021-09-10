SLO County reports 10 more COVID-related deaths, 278 new cases

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday that 10 more residents have died due to COVID-19.

Public health said the individuals ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

"We are deeply saddened to share with you today that ten more members of our community have succumbed to this devastating and painful disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is extremely difficult news to share because behind these numbers are treasured friends, family and neighbors. I want everyone in our community to understand that you have the power to prevent more deaths when you get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, avoid crowds and stay home and get tested if you’re not feeling well.”

The new deaths come alongside 278 new cases of COVID-19 that were identified since Tuesday's update, bringing this week's total number of new cases to 623.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County is 1,039. As of Friday, there are 51 SLO County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 of which are in the ICU.

Today we report 623 new #COVID19 cases over the last week. We also report the loss of 10 more members of our community and 51 hospitalizations. Please: #SLOTheSpread #GettheVax #ProtectEachOther. For detailed stats: https://t.co/SdQQkbAEHP. — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) September 10, 2021

The public health department is reminding residents that vaccines offer strong protection against severe cases of COVID-19, including the known variants.

At this time, more than 69.7% of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.7% are fully vaccinated.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach or San Luis Obispo, you can sign up at myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

For more information on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, visit www.emergencyslo.org.