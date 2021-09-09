Kern County man arrested in SLO for drug, firearm charges as well as felony warrant

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A Kern County man was arrested on multiple charges including drug and firearm possession in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

On Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m., San Luis Obispo police Officer Peck performed a traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation at the intersections of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin.

The officer identified the man as a 33-year-old man from Kern County. The officer found that he has a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kern County.

The officer contained the suspect and performed a search of his car.

He found methamphetamine, two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, one 30 round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of machine gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed, two charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

His bail is set at $100,000.

He is set to be arraigned in the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.