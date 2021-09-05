Three dogs die in Atascadero house fire

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on the 8600 block of Portola Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a fully engulfed single story home. Smoke billowed from the home and flames were visible, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

Ten people were inside the home, AFD said, all were able to get out of the home safely. One person got cut on the arm while escaping, officials said.

Another person was originally reported missing, but was located safely.

Four dogs were inside the house when the fire broke out. All but one of the dogs died in the fire, Atascadero fire said.

The fire was fully put out after about 90 minutes.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation in addition to the person who cut their arm.

Fire crews remained on scene for about two and a half hours for salvage operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.