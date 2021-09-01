Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 5:28 pm

One killed after construction excavator falls onto vehicle near Nipomo

CAL FIRE

NIPOMO, Calif. -- One driver was killed after a construction excavator fell onto their car in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:12 p.m., CHP responded to a traffic incident involving a semi-truck on Highway 101 northbound at the Willow Road off-ramp in Nipomo.

CAL Fire and CHP responded to the scene and found that an excavator rolled off of the semi-truck on the side of Highway 101 northbound and fell onto a driving car exiting on the Willow Road off-ramp.

Three cars were involved.

One driver died in the collision.

Caltrans issued a SigAlert in the area closing the number 2 lane on Highway 101 northbound from Tefft to Willow.

Caltrans warns drivers to expect major delays in the area.

Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content