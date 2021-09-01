One killed after construction excavator falls onto vehicle near Nipomo
NIPOMO, Calif. -- One driver was killed after a construction excavator fell onto their car in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.
At around 4:12 p.m., CHP responded to a traffic incident involving a semi-truck on Highway 101 northbound at the Willow Road off-ramp in Nipomo.
CAL Fire and CHP responded to the scene and found that an excavator rolled off of the semi-truck on the side of Highway 101 northbound and fell onto a driving car exiting on the Willow Road off-ramp.
Three cars were involved.
One driver died in the collision.
Caltrans issued a SigAlert in the area closing the number 2 lane on Highway 101 northbound from Tefft to Willow.
Caltrans warns drivers to expect major delays in the area.
