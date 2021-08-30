SLO County hosts 100th mobile vaccine clinic

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department held its 100th mobile vaccine clinic on Monday.

The clinic was held at the Wall 2 Wall indoor soccer complex in Paso Robles.

Since shifting its focus to mobile clinics, the county said it has given out thousands of vaccinations which wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

“The people who volunteer here, like myself, medical reserve corps., we’re either active, semi-retired or retired medical professionals who have come out of our homes to help people out and to, ya know, save lives. We don’t have any financial relationship with any of this stuff, we do this totally on a volunteer basis," said volunteer Paul Malarik.

Patients at Monday's clinic received $25 gift cards with their shots.

The public health department said Monday's clinic distributed nearly 50 vaccines.