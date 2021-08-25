Judge denies motion to have SLO County DA disqualified from Smart preliminary hearing over tie color

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The judge assigned to the Kristin Smart preliminary hearing has dismissed a motion from the defense to have San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle disqualified from the case.

Attorney Robert Sanger, who is representing Paul Flores, filed the motion to have Peuvrelle disqualified over accusations of bias. Namely, a purple tie that Peuvrelle had worn in the early days of the preliminary hearing. Purple was Kristin Smart's favorite color, her family has said.

Accusations of bias were made by Sanger and the Flores defense team two weeks ago when the preliminary hearing first began. On Wednesday, judge Craig van Rooyen rejected the motion.

The preliminary hearing returned to court Wednesday after having the previous day off due to continued issues with the sharing of discovery evidence between the two legal teams.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son to conceal her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary hearing was expected to last at least three weeks. At the end, the judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. We will continue to bring you updates on air and online throughout the process.