Early Warning System Siren Test takes place in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services and Pacific Gas & Electric Company are conducting their Annual Early Warning System Siren Test Saturday afternoon.

During the test, all 131 sirens across the county will be activated simultaneously and will sound for three minutes straight.

The first test will begin at 12 p.m. and the second test will air at 12:30 p.m.

Although the siren system is tested regularly throughout the year, the county said this annual test is the only time all of the sirens are sounded at the same time.

No action is required when you hear the sirens during the tests.

This siren system may be used by the county during a local emergency and will notify the public that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and that action needs to be taken such as an evacuation or shelter in place.

When the sirens sound during an emergency, the public should immediately tune to a local radio or television station to receive emergency information and instruction.

The Early Warning System sirens cover an area extending from Cayucos in the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south and east through the City of San Luis Obispo.

For additional information about these systems or how to prepare your family for an emergency, visit ReadySLO.org or call the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5011.