Oceano man sentenced to 76 years for multiple sex crimes against minor

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- An Oceano man was sentenced to 76 years in prison for multiple sex crimes against a minor.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Joshua Delante Wheeler, 38, from Oceano was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury on July 8.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino made the sentencing with Wheeler's conviction of eight felony sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl whom he had a legal duty to care for and protect.

The crimes date back to May 15, 2019 through March 7, 2020. Wheeler at that time was 36 years old when he began committing the criminal acts against the young girl, who was then only 15.

“I am very proud of this young survivor for her remarkable courage in reporting the crimes and testifying at trial, making it possible to bring Wheeler to justice,” said Dow in a news release. “This sentence should embolden and encourage young victims of sexual abuse to report the conduct to their teachers or to law enforcement so that the offenders can be brought to justice.”

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.