Man found face down in water near Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- A man was found face down in the water near Avila Beach on Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:37 p.m., CAL FIRE received reports of a man faced down in the water at the south end of Pirate's Cove Beach.

CAL FIRE Rescue Swimmers responded to the scene as well as Avila Patrol.

They found the man and rescued him onto the boat.

Officials say he was around 50-years-old.

He was then transported on land to an ambulance before heading to the hospital.

During the ride, paramedics performed CPR on him.

There is no info about his current condition at this time.

We will provide further updates when it becomes available.