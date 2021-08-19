Atascadero police dog dies

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Atascadero Police Department announced the death of their police dog Pit on Thursday morning.

Atascadero police say Pit's death was unexpected and a result of an unforeseen medical issue.

Pit was born in Germany and imported to the U.S. back in 2015 to help serve the Atascadero community.

Pit was partnered with Corporal Chris Hester. Hester and pit worked together for six and a half years, and the team was assigned to patrol.

During their time together, Corporal Hester and Pit completed a specialized urban tracking course, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Special Enforcement K-9 School and they were integrated into the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Special Enforcement (SWAT) Detail.

Police officials say Pit had a big impact on the community and had many accomplishments during his time. One example was when he helped track an at-risk elderly adult who was missing from their home in the middle of the night.

The Atascadero Police Dog program began back in 1987 and since that time, Pit was the ninth police dog in their program.

The police dog unit is still active in the community with police dog Luke and his handler Corporal Chris Hall.

The police dog program is largely funded by donations from supporters.